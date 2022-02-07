 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
21-year-old Danville man identified as victim in fatal shooting at Lucky's

Lucky's homicide

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning homicide at Lucky's bar that left 21-year-old Danville resident Daren Lorenzo Hairston dead. 

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee

PROVIDENCE, N.C. — Authorities have identified the victim in the Sunday morning homicide at Lucky's bar. 

Daren Lorenzo Hairston, 21, of Danville, died after being shot multiple times outside the bar just across the North Carolina border in Caswell County, said Caswell County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Greg Ingram.

The shooting occurred between 1:45 and 2 a.m. Sunday. 

Further details were not available.

"We're trying to get some things tied down," Ingram said of the investigation. 

In a news release Sunday, the sheriff’s office described the incident as a “discharge of a firearm that escalated into a homicide investigation” at 268 Gatewood Road in Providence.

“This is an active investigation and more information may be released at a later point in time,” the news release stated.

This marks the second homicide at the bar near Danville in two years. In March 2020, Keith Hayes, of Danville, was killed at the establishment.

