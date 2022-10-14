22-year-old suspect arrested in vandalism of Danville's Anglers Park

Danville police have charged a suspect in vandalism last week at Anglers Park.
Karissa Dix, 22, was arrested Thursday night, police wrote in a news release. She faces charges of trespassing, reckless driving on private property and felony malicious damage.
Authorities said recorded video showed a vehicle — a white Dodge Charger with burgundy stripes — pulling up at a blockages at Anglers Park at about 9:40 p.m. Oct. 6. At that point, a woman moved one of the blockades and entered the parking lot.
Then, the driver — identified by police as Dix — "inflicted damage on the new parking lot" for about 30 minutes.