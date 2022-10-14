 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

22-year-old suspect arrested in vandalism of Danville's Anglers Park

  • 0
Karissa Dix

Karissa Dix

Danville police have charged a suspect in vandalism last week at Anglers Park.

Karissa Dix, 22, was arrested Thursday night, police wrote in a news release. She faces charges of trespassing, reckless driving on private property and felony malicious damage.

Authorities said recorded video showed a vehicle — a white Dodge Charger with burgundy stripes — pulling up at a blockages at Anglers Park at about 9:40 p.m. Oct. 6. At that point, a woman moved one of the blockades and entered the parking lot.

Then, the driver — identified by police as Dix — "inflicted damage on the new parking lot" for about 30 minutes.

—From staff reports

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump called to testify before committee over Capitol Hill riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert