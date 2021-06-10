23-year-old Danville man found guilty in death his infant son

The baby then went limp and Jefferson performed CPR, put the baby back in the car seat and then took Deandre and two other children with him to Bojangles, Jones said she was told.

Antoine Jefferson claimed the fatal injuries to Deandre occurred when he rolled out of his bouncer seat in the living room and that he had fallen out of bed at his godmother’s home about a month before his death.

Jefferson, 23, testified he got up at 5:30 a.m. Aug. 9 to take his wife to work. All five family members went to Bojangles to drop her off, he said.

When Jefferson and the kids went back home, two of the children returned to sleep in their rooms while Jefferson kept Deandre with him in the car seat in the living room.

At one point, Deandre woke up and Antoine had to make him another bottle of formula at around 11:30 a.m., Jefferson testified.

“I tried to feed him,” he said. “He drank two to four ounces and didn’t drink any more and he sat there and kept looking at me and the TV. “

Deandre had a dazed look and kept staring at the television, Jefferson testified.