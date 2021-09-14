23-year-old Danville man sentenced to 50 years in prison for death of infant son

The day started around 5:30 a.m. when Jefferson got up to take his wife to work at Bojangles and took Deandre and two older children in the family with him, Jefferson told Jones.

When they got back home the two older children went back to bed and Jefferson kept Deandre with him in a car seat in the living room.

Jefferson told Jones it was around 11:30 a.m. when he noticed Deandre had a dazed look about him.

Jefferson had moved Deandre from the car seat to the bouncer, but returned Deandre to the car seat around 1:30 p.m. when he was getting ready to pick up his wife from work.

“The baby then went limp and Jefferson performed CPR, put the baby back in the car seat and the took Deandre and two other children with him to Bojangles,” Jones said she was told.

The prosecution noted that despite having performed CPR on his child, Jefferson failed to call 911, took a long, out-of-the-way route to pick up his wife at Bojangles and passed several shortcuts to the hospital on the way while a fatally injured Deandre was in the car with him.

Second-degree murder in Virginia carries a possible sentence of five to 40 years in prison while abuse of a child causing serious injury is punishable by two to 10 years in prison.