The Danville Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting incident at a cemetery Friday evening.

Authorities announced Sunday evening that 23-year-old Joel Herbert Franklin III is charged with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city, according to a news release.

Franklin is currently wanted.

"The victim told police they were visiting a grave in the Schoolfield Cemetery, located in the 100 block of Schoolfield Drive, when Franklin fired at them," police wrote in the release.

The victim's vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

"This was an isolated incident between the two individuals," police said.

Authorities did not provide any other details in the release.

The latest gunfire incident comes five days after a deadly shooting at Woodside Village Apartments. In the early morning hours of May 1, Authorities responded to the complex to find 37-year-old Marcus Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone who has information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.