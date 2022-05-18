24-year-old suspect — still on the run — officially charged with second-degree murder in Danville shooting death

Danville police are still searching for a 24-year-old suspect now charged with second-degree murder in Tuesday's shooting death at a Danville apartment complex.

Authorities no longer believe Andrew Jovanni Menjivar — who was armed when he left Purdum Woods apartments Tuesday morning — is still in the vicinity.

The shooting was reported at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday and is the third homicide in Danville this year.

Police responded to the complex for a call about a man being shot outside an apartment. Brandon Alexander Gore, 29, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the breezeway of the K building, police reported.

On Wednesday morning, police said the suspect had a reported address in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and "associations in other areas" including Greensboro, North Carolina.

Menjivar may still be armed, police reported. They ask anyone who knows about his whereabouts to call 911 without confronting him.

"This is still an active and ongoing investigation, but no other suspects are being sought or believed to be involved in this incident," the release stated.

Anyone with information may contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, or contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.