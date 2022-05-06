27-year-old Dry Fork man dies in Thursday night stabbing

Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 27-year-old Dry Fork man Thursday night.

It was at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday when officers received a report into the 911 center of a stabbing at 1050 Sportsman Road in Dry Fork, a news release from Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Capt. Gerald Ford reported.

"Deputies arrived on scene and found one individual that had been stabbed as a result of an altercation and was later pronounced deceased at the scene by rescue personnel," Ford wrote in the release.

Officials identified the man as Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr. who lived at 1076 W. I. Powell Road in Dry Fork.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office to find out the cause and manner of death.

As of Friday afternoon, investigators were still interviewing witnesses as the case remained under investigation.

No arrest has been made, he said.

The news release did not provide any other details on the incident.

Anyone with information may call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.