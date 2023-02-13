A 28-year-old Pittsville man died after a Sunday evening shooting in the Gretna area, Pittsylvania County authorities report.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near an Airbnb on Falcon Ridge Drive in the Leesville Lake community.

"Prior to the arrival of deputies, a victim was transported by private vehicle to the Centra Emergency Department in Gretna where he later succumbed to his injuries," Capt. Corey Webb, with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said in a release.

Authorities identified the the victim as Jonathan Robertson.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details, including suspect information. Webb only called the incident a "death investigation."

Webb asks anyone with information to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7931, or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

If the information provided leads an arrest, callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information also may be emailed to sar@pittgov.org.