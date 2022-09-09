28-year-old suspect charged in February homicide in Gretna

A 28-year-old Gretna man was arrested and charged Thursday in a February homicide, but authorities are still searching for more information, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

Daniel Wayne Neal is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail in the death of 51-year-old Charles Van Hooker. In addition to facing a murder count, the suspect also is charged with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, authorities reported Friday afternoon.

It was shortly before 7:30 a.m. Feb. 11 when the 911 center received a call to respond to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna, according to a news release from Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

“First responders were dispatched and upon arriving, found a deceased male inside the residence,” Taylor said in February.

The sheriff’s office was called to the scene “due to the suspicious nature of what first responders reported.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke ruled the death as a homicide. Hooker died by gunshot wounds, a news release reported.

Taylor said the suspect and victim lived at the same address but did not provide any further details.

Neal's first court appearance has not been set, Taylor said.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office helped in the investigation and Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney Bryan Haskins and members of his staff provided legal guidance.

"We would suggest that now would be the time for anyone close to this crime who has information concerning this homicide to contact the Pittsylvania County Sherriff's Office," Taylor wrote in a Friday afternoon news release, also noting the homicide investigation is continuing.

Taylor said if residents want to remain anonymous, they may call the Pittsylvania County CrimeStoppers at 800-791-0044. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to the arrest. The caller does not have to give a name or phone number to qualify for the reward.