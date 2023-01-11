29-year-old South Carolina man reported missing found dead in Danville crash

A 29-year-old South Carolina man — reported missing in Monday — died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Danville.

Danville police report that Kevin Mark Spendley, of Greer, South Carolina, was discovered by a Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra on the U.S. 58 exit heading toward Martinsville at about 11 a.m Wednesday.

Danville police are handling the fatal crash investigation because authorities determined the crash happened within the city limits.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, confirmed Matt Bell, a spokesperson for the Danville Police Department.

"He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol," officials wrote in a news release.

Spendley was reported missing Monday, police said.

Police also located a dog at the scene. The animal was taken to the Danville Area Humane Society and reunited with its family, police reported.

