33 fugitives arrested, weapons and drugs seized in Danville's 'Operation Mousetrap'

The Danville Police Department conducted a three-month operation focused on arresting wanted violent offenders connected to firearms-related offenses.

Nicknamed Operation Mousetrap, the effort resulted in:

Thirty-three fugitives apprehended on charges ranging from murder, robbery, weapons offenses to probation violations and burglary;

Thirteen firearms seized; and

Fifty-four grams of cocaine, 336 grams of K2 (synthetic marijuana) and 8 grams of heroin seized.

Also, the department is investigating additional cases that developed that as a result of the arrests, police reported in a news release.

Danville saw an increase of firearms-related offenses early this year compared to previous months historic lows. Members of the department’s violent crimes and gang unit recognized that several of the offenses may have been linked to several repeat offenders, the news release reported.

Detectives identified a list of known violent offenders wanted on outstanding warrants for a variety of crimes and who had so far evaded arrest.