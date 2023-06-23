A 41-year-old Danville man died after a Thursday evening shooting, authorities report.

The Danville Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Washington Street for a call of shots fired at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found the man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

"Officers performed CPR on the victim until the Danville Life Saving Crew arrived," police wrote in a news release.

The unidentified man was transported to Sovah Health-Danville where he was pronounced dead.

"This incident does not appear to be a random act," police wrote. "The investigation is ongoing."

Authorities did not provide any other details.

This marks the fifth homicide of the year and comes amid a period of increased gun violence in Danville.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE.