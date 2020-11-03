$5,000 reward offered in September shooting in Java area

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information in a September shooting that injured three people in Java community, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 5 at a party in the 200 block of Brownsville Heights Lane, according to Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office. There people were injured, but police did not specify the extent of those injuries.

Tuesday was the first time authorities reported the gunfire incident to the public.

When asked why officials waited nearly two months to release information, Taylor said "this is under investigation" and noted deputies and investigators responded to the scene on Sept. 5.

The Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

To remain anonymous, call (800) 791-0044 or email sar@pittgov.org.