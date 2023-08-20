A 59-year-old Danville man suspected in two bank robberies in counties along the state line was apprehended early Saturday morning, authorities report.

Gary Steven Allmond was wanted in a Friday afternoon robbery of Carter Bank & Trust in Reidsville, North Carolina, and a Wednesday afternoon robbery another Carter Bank & Trust in Roxboro, North Carolina.

The Roxboro Police Department reported that Allmond was arrested by Danville police at about 1 a.m. Saturday. He was being held in Danville City Jail awaiting an extradition hearing to be brought back to North Carolina, authorities said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Reidsville police responded to the Carter Bank on South Main Street after receiving a report of a robbery.

Authorities identified Allmond as the suspect and said he was wearing a gray shirt, jean shorts and what appeared to be a cowboy hat. The suspect left on a white 2016 Ford Fusion with Virginia licenses.

Reidsville police did not elaborate on details concerning the robbery.

Roxboro police said the suspect entered the Carter Bank on North Main Street at about 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He then passed a note to a teller that demanded money.

Police said no weapons were displayed and no threats were made.

After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the man — later identified as Allmond — ran from the bank. He also was wearing a "wide brim beige hat."

Roxboro police extended thanks to the Person County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office and the Danville Police Department for help in the investigation.

Wednesday's robbery in Roxboro happened about two hours after a Carter Bank & Trust branch was hit in Danville by another suspect.

It was shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to the Danville bank located at 903 S. Main St., police reported.

Officials said a suspect — identified as Kevin Brett Collins, 39, from Tennessee — went up to the counter of the bank and “produced a handgun and demanded money,” police said.

The suspect then left on a blue motorcycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Collins was arrested about 45 minutes after the robbery in neighboring Rockingham County, North Carolina, following a “brief foot pursuit,” authorities reported.

The suspect was observed walking away from a motorcycle stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 29.

Collins is expected to be extradited to Virginia to face charges of robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in Danville.

Until then, he was jailed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $275,000 secured bond where he also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, obstruct and delay of an officer.

Money taken during the bank robbery was also located in the suspect’s possession, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office reported. In addition, the motorcycle was reported stolen from Trinity, North Carolina.

This marks the second robbery at the South Main Street branch in Danville in less than a month. A North Carolina man is facing charges in a July 20 robbery there.