62-year-old suspect charged in Danville courthouse knife attack
62-year-old suspect charged in Danville courthouse knife attack

Suspect throws knife at deputy in Danville

Authorities have have filed a charge against a 62-year-old Danville man after a knife was thrown a deputy Wednesday.

Danville police announced late Friday that Jay Weldon Miller is being charged with attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer.

Suspect

A suspect is detained after authorities reported he threw a knife at a deputy at Wednesday afternoon in the Danville courthouse.

Miller, who is still receiving treatment at a mental health facility, will be served the arrest warrant upon release, a news release stated.

The Danville Sheriff's Office reported the suspect came into the Danville courthouse at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. After becoming agitated when asked COVID-19 questions, the suspect threw a knife at a deputy who had taken cover, a news release reported. The knife hit a wall and fell to the floor, missing the deputy by only a few inches.

A temporary detention order was issued against Miller to be placed in an unnamed mental hospital.

After an investigation and consulting with the Danville's Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the Danville Police Department lodged the charge.

