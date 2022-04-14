68 dogs seized in Hurt; charges pending against owner

Charges are pending after Pittsylvania County authorities seized 68 dogs from a home in Hurt on Tuesday.

A search warrant was served at a residents on Peninsula Place in Hurt with help from Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Pittsylvania Pet Center and animal control officers with the Pittsylvania County Department of Public Safety, a news release reported.

The exact location of the home was not disclosed.

Authorities discovered dozens of dogs — both male and female in a variety of breeds and ages — at the site. Many of the canines appeared to be in poor condition.

"A veterinarian was also on-site at the time of the search to initially evaluate the dogs," the release stated.

Officials determined the condition of the animals warranted the seizure for care and more evaluation.

"This is an ongoing criminal investigation and no other information can be released at this time," the release stated. "Animal control officers are in discussions with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and charges are pending against the owner of the dogs."

The Pittsylvania Pet Center was closed to the public Wednesday and Thursday while staff members helped following the seizure.