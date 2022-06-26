8 shot, 2 critically, at large party in Pittsylvania County

Eight people were shot — two critically — at a large party early Sunday morning in the Sutherlin community of Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the 911 center in Pittsylvania County received a call that "rescue and law enforcement were needed at 1220 Kerns Church Road" in reference to multiple people shot, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release.

When officers arrive on scene, they found eight gunshot victims. Two are in critical condition, Taylor said, and the rest received what he describe as injuries that weren't life-threatening.

"There is estimated to have been over 100 attendees at this party/gathering when the shooting occurred," Taylor wrote in the release.

There's no motive for the shooting.

As of early Sunday morning, law enforcement officers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Danville Police Department were still scene collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.

"We are asking anyone who may have information on this investigation please call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement office," Taylor said.

More details were expected to be provided later Sunday.