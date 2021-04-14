A fugitive for two years, Danville embezzlement suspect arrested after running from gunfire covered in blood

A former teller at URW Community Federal Credit Union in Danville was arrested after fleeing the scene of reported gunfire and covered in blood in North Carolina.

Jorge Navarro, 30, has been arrested on federal charges of embezzling $617,000, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Virginia announced Wednesday.

Navarro, 30, was charged in a sealed document in October 2019 with one count of embezzlement and one count of passing counterfeit currency to URW Credit Union.

The indictment was unsealed last week following Navarro's arrest in North Carolina.

Navarro was the head teller at a branch of URW Community Federal Credit Union, according to court documents. Navarro is accused of embezzling $617,000 from the credit union between July 2017 and September 2018, replacing the stolen money with counterfeit bills.

Navarro fled and remained a fugitive until his arrest on March 31 in North Carolina, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

Court documents filed in the Middle District of North Carolina, on March 31, Durham, N.C., said police responded to a report of gunshots.