After 9-month stoppage, jury trials scheduled to resume this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County

With extensive lists of precautions in place, jury trials are scheduled to resume this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County after a 9-month ban brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with nearby Franklin County, Danville and Pittsylvania County received permission in late November from the Supreme Court of Virginia to proceed with courthouse operations.
In Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, Clerk Mark Scarce said the first jury trial is set for Tuesday. There are nine jury trials scheduled between Jan. 1 and the middle of February, the result of a backlog from a prolonged stoppage in the court system.
“In our office, we’re just keeping up with the paperwork, keeping up with the files,” Scarce said.
Gerald Gibson, clerk of Danville Circuit Court, said there’s a backlog of waiting cases in Danville also, but he wasn’t able to estimate what that number might be.
“Naturally there’s some backlog but nothing that we don’t feel like we can deal with,” he said. “We were approved to move forward as quickly as this week. We look forward to that and think everything will work well.”
Danville and Pittsylvania County join a group of nearly three dozen localities across Virginia that have been approved to resume jury trials. In late September, that number was just six.
To gain approval from the Supreme Court of Virginia, local judges had to submit plans for how courtroom procedures — everything from jury seating and deliberation rooms to mask requirements and courthouse signage — will comply with health and safety guidelines.
“We feel like we’re ready to go again,” Gibson said.
In both localities, plans for resuming jury trials include requiring all courthouse guests to have their temperature checked and answer a health screening questionnaire. All people inside a courtroom will be expected to wear a facemask. All jury members will be assigned a socially distanced seat while in the courtroom and deliberation rooms.
Both courthouses also plan for extensive and regular cleanings of courtrooms and jury and witness areas. Both will also maintain public access to jury trials through a closed circuit television feed.
In the event that jurors will need to hold an exhibit for examination, disposable gloves will be provided. Otherwise, most exhibits will be shown on a document camera.
In Danville, Courtroom 1 at the James F. Ingram Justice Center will have all jury trial proceedings because it is the larger of the two courtrooms. Courtroom 2 will be used as a jury staging or deliberation area. On a day when a jury trial is scheduled to begin, no court will be scheduled in Courtroom 2.
Both localities also have procedures in place in case any participant in a jury trial tests positive for COVID-19 or is considered a transmission risk. In that case, all affected areas of the complex will be sealed for 24 hours and professionally cleaned.
After nine months of waiting, court officials are grateful to be up and running once again.
“The judges have worked very hard to come up with a plan that the Supreme Court would accept and feel comfortable with, so yes, it’s a relief for everyone,” Gibson said.
