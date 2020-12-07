After 9-month stoppage, jury trials scheduled to resume this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County

With extensive lists of precautions in place, jury trials are scheduled to resume this week in Danville and Pittsylvania County after a 9-month ban brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with nearby Franklin County, Danville and Pittsylvania County received permission in late November from the Supreme Court of Virginia to proceed with courthouse operations.

In Pittsylvania County Circuit Court, Clerk Mark Scarce said the first jury trial is set for Tuesday. There are nine jury trials scheduled between Jan. 1 and the middle of February, the result of a backlog from a prolonged stoppage in the court system.

“In our office, we’re just keeping up with the paperwork, keeping up with the files,” Scarce said.

Gerald Gibson, clerk of Danville Circuit Court, said there’s a backlog of waiting cases in Danville also, but he wasn’t able to estimate what that number might be.

“Naturally there’s some backlog but nothing that we don’t feel like we can deal with,” he said. “We were approved to move forward as quickly as this week. We look forward to that and think everything will work well.”