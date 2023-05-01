Woodside Village resident Nicky Stephens wants the apartment complex to be tidied up and made safer to live.

She hates the fact that a fatal shooting happened in her community, especially where children live.

"I just hate it for the children," Stephens, 50, said during an interview outside the apartment building where she lives. "It's not safe for the kids to come out and play."

It was in the early morning hours Monday — shortly after midnight — when Danville police officers responded to Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Marcus Hairston shot. Officers administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police wrote in a news release.

Stephens had known Hairston for decades, since they were children, she said.

"I've never known Marcus to be a troublemaker," she said.

Hairston didn't live at the complex, but came by to visit his children and their mother who lives there, Stephens said.

Stephens' 62-year-old neighbor, Jimmy Gunn, also had kind words for Hairston.

"He was one of the good ones," Gunn said.

Another person suffered injuries described as non-life threatening at the scene. Later, authorities were alerted that a third victim arrived at Sovah Health-Danville with a gunshot wound also described as non-life threatening.

Danville Police Capt. Keith Thompson said Monday afternoon the department had a person of interest in custody.

"More investigation is proceeding," Thompson said.

The incident occurred between two groups of people and was not a random act of violence, he said.

"It was specific between the victims and the suspects," Thompson said.

Gunn and Stephens said perpetrators from outside the apartment complex are bringing violence there.

"It seems like it's always an outside entity that comes in," Gunn said. "They come in here and bring trouble and disappear."

Being part of an older population in the complex, Gunn and Stephens said they do not go out at night because it is unsafe.

Stephens' uncle, 64-year-old Carl Davis, stops by the complex four or five days a week to visit his girlfriend. But when the sun goes down, he stays indoors as well.

"I come here and I don't go out," Davis said. "If I go to the store, I don't go after dark."

Another homicide occurred at Woodside Village less than a year ago when 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II was fatally shot in a parking lot there last July.

The complex needs lighting and security cameras at the premises to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity, Stephens said. Many of the areas in the neighborhood are dark, with no visibility at night, enabling perpetrators to commit offenses out of sight.

"They know to come late at night," she said. "They know the areas to go where to park."

Also, the property is filthy, with trash piling up at its trash-box sites, she added.

"It smells like trash and death up here," Stephens said. "Kids shouldn't have to live like that."

During a H.E.A.R.T (Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma) walk held in the neighborhood by the Danville Police Department, Chief Scott Booth was appalled at the property's appearance.

"Look at the conditions," he said.

Drink cups, bottles and other detritus littered the parking lot and grassy areas, which had weeds as tall as adult people in some spots. A trash-bin overflowed with trash bags, many of which piled around the structure.

"The goal of H.E.A.R.T. walks is to express to the community the police department cares about their well-being," the news release from the police department stated. "The walks are conducted not to discover more information on the investigation, but to check in on our residents."

The department has put together a group in the city to improve the complex and has been working with property management for about a year about maintaining and cleaning up the neighborhood. Woodside Village has had multiple owners over the past two years, Thompson said.

"We need cameras, we need lighting, we need upkeep," Thompson told the Danville Register & Bee at the walk.

A new company purchased the property in March.

"As of now, nothing has changed at all," Thompson said. "I feel like I'm in a third-world country."

Woodside's Village property manager would not comment on the record for this story.

Last August, the city turned off the complex's water supply because the management company did not pay its bill.

After receiving calls about the disconnection, the mayor, city council members and the city manager discussed what was happening. After finding out the management company was behind in its bill, officials decided to turn the water back on for residents.

Booth said conditions like those at Woodside Village, with litter, piles of trash, overgrown grass and weeds and general disrepair, can be a breeding ground for crime.

"People are going to feel comfortable with littering, urinating in public and committing more serious crimes," said Booth, referring to the "broken windows" theory of law enforcement.

According to the broken windows theory, dilapidated conditions at a property or in a community — including broken windows and other blight — make an area an easy target for criminal activity. Conversely, improving a property's condition and appearance can help deter or reduce illegal acts at a site.

As for Stephens, she remembers what she and Hairston always said to each other after seeing one another.

"We'd say, 'be safe out there,'" she said.

"That's pretty much the mantra out here," Gunn said.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.

