After three years on the run, Danville suspect arrested in 2019 deadly shooting

A suspect wanted in a 2019 deadly shooting in Danville was arrested last month in North Carolina, authorities said.

Domonic Fitzgerald, 32, has been wanted for three years on charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of 25-year-old Caleb Henry Morris.

The United States Marshals Service, in conjunction with the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department, arrested the suspect on May 3, according to Danville Police Department Sgt. Chris Morris.

When police moved in for the arrest, he ran off, but was apprehended following a short foot pursuit, Morris said. K-9 units also helped in the capture.

He signed a waiver of extradition and was brought back to Danville on May 25.

A hearing is set Friday morning in Danville Circuit Court to advise about attorney arrangements, online records show.

Last August, Guren L. Clemons, 27, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to robbery. He was initially indicted on first-degree murder, robbery and firearms-related charges.

“There is a plea agreement,” Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman told the Danville Register & Bee on Aug. 9. “It is sealed because there is an outstanding co-defendant.”

Early in the afternoon on May 25, 2019, Danville police responded to a shots fired call on Lanier Avenue. They found Morris, of Danville, suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home.

He was pronounced dead a few minutes later, police reported at the time.

Before Morris died of a gunshot, there was a fracas in the house at 1019 Lanier Ave., according to a search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court.

"While inside the residence it appears that a struggle ensued and a gunshot went off,” the warrant states. “A white male that was inside the residence suffered a Gunshot wound to the upper torso area.”

According to the warrant, police searched the house and found shell casings, a gun, two cellphones and something listed simply as a “projectile.” Officers also took DNA evidence from the scene.

The warrant states that "unknown individual(s) entered the property" before the fracas began, the Register & Bee reported in 2019. It is unclear if one or multiple people entered the residence.

Neighbors who spoke to the Register & Bee in 2019 said they heard neither gunshots nor any commotion from the home and didn't know something happened there until a fleet of police cruisers descended on the street. Shootings are uncommon in the area, they said.