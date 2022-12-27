'All of a sudden, gunshots started ringing off,' Danville council member says as bullets strike house

It was like a scene from the Godfather Part II.

Danville City Councilman Bryant Hood could not believe it when his house was being shot up at around 11 p.m. Friday.

"It was like it wasn't happening," Hood told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 800 block of Stokes Street, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell.

Hood, who had eaten earlier Friday evening and wasn't feeling well, was lying down in his bedroom when the bullets started hitting his home.

"All of a sudden, gunshots started ringing off," he recalled. "You could almost see the light [from gun fire] flashing. It was unbelievable."

He told his girlfriend, who was with him, to slide off the bed onto the floor. Hood did the same from his side of the bed.

The shots seemed to hit the house for what felt like half an hour, Hood said.

"As I tell her to get to the floor, the shots are still coming," he said.

Hood called the police as soon as he could.

"But someone else had already called them," he said. "They got there immediately."

Even after the the hail of bullets stopped, Hood still wasn't quite sure his home had been hit until he checked the structure's exterior.

"It was so surreal that, at the time, I didn't think it was my home until I went outside," Hood said. "The officers were out there. That's when I saw the damage. It was almost Mafia-style."

Bell said police recovered shell casings from the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Hood said whoever shot up his home meant to go after someone else and they targeted the wrong residence. Police agree.

"They do believe that Bryant was not the target," said Bell, who would not provide further details.

Hood said he had no problems or disagreements with anyone that could have led to the incident.

"I had no beef, no money owed," he said. "It was nothing of that."

Hood, who serves on Danville City Council, was elected in 2020 during a special election to replace Adam Tomer, who had resigned from his seat in the middle of his term because he moved out of the city.

Hood was reelected to his first full term in November.

He said he was more disappointed than upset at what happened at his home.

Whoever shot at his home "had no regard for human life," Hood said.

"The fact that you shot at the wrong house made it even worse," Hood said. "You've got neighbors around. Any and everybody was in harm's way. It just happened to be my particular home that was shot."

Hood and his girlfriend are staying at an undisclosed location away from his residence.

He said he wanted to let people know "we have to get guns out of the hands of the wrong people."

"That is not who we are, that is not who we've been," Hood said of the incident. "We've got to get at the root of what makes people have no regard for human life, no regard for other people's safety."

Hood has no doubt of the intentions of whoever committed the act.

"Those shots were to kill," he said.

What happened to him shouldn't ever happen to anybody, Hood said, pointing out his luck at being alive.

"One false move, I would not be having this interview," Hood said over the phone. "We were protected and covered. It was definitely one of those things God had his hands on."