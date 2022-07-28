'All of a sudden, gunshots started ringing out,' resident says of Danville deadly shooting

Holley Hooker was sitting in her car just outside her apartment building Wednesday night at Woodside Village Apartments.

Her neighbor was in her own car next to Hooker's and they were both on their phones. A group of guys were gathered in the parking lot behind them, talking.

"All of a sudden, gunshots started ringing out," Hooker, 29, recalled during an interview at the apartment building Thursday morning.

Hooker and her neighbor jumped out of their cars and dashed into their apartments.

"It was one after the other," she said of the gunshots. "It was like they completely unloaded the clip."

At about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, the Danville Police Department responded to calls of shots being fired at the apartment complex located at 1321 Piney Forest Road.

Officers found 23-year-old Darick Lamont Richardson II, of Danville, in the parking lot near the F and K buildings at Woodside Village suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the department.

Richardson was immediately flown by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died Thursday morning from his injuries. He was conscious when officers were at the scene, said Danville Police Capt. Steve Richardson.

"He was conscious and able to communicate when they arrived," he said.

Richardson said a motive and other details about the shooting were not known and no one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

"They [investigators] have not eliminated anything," he said. "No investigative angle has been eliminated at this point."

The shooting was not a random act and Darick Richardson was the target, he said.

During a H.E.A.R.T. walk held by the department in the neighborhood, Richardson said there have been five aggravated assaults involving firearms at Woodside Village since Jan. 1, 2019. Wednesday's incident was the first homicide there since then, he said.

Called "Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma," the H.E.A.R.T. walk's purpose is to let the neighborhood know what happened and to find out if residents need assistance, such as mental-health counseling, after a violent incident such as a homicide.

"There's so much anxiety in a community when something like this happens," Richardson told reporters at the event.

Also, "we want to be transparent with everyone out here," he added.

Woodside Village resident Adrianne Dixon said she was in her kitchen when she heard the shots.

"It sounded close to me when I heard it," Dixon, 33, said.

Next, "I heard somebody run up the stairs and slam the door," she said.

Dixon, who has lived at Woodside Village for seven years, said plans to relocate because she feels unsafe. It's not uncommon to hear people talking, laughing and shooting into the air at the complex, she said.

"I'm in the process to find somewhere else to live," said Dixon, who lives at the complex with her 14-year-old daughter. "I can't live like this, it's just not safe."

As for Hooker, she is concerned for her young daughter, who will turn 2 next month.

"What if our kids had been outside?" Hooker said.

Having just moved into her apartment in late April, Hooker said she wouldn't have come to Woodside Village if she know such an incident would happen there.

Residents of the Woodside Village community and surrounding streets and neighborhoods who may have any video surveillance cameras are asked to contact the Danville Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact the department through the patrol office at 434-799-6510, or investigations at 434-799-6508.

Those with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, dispatch at 911 or 434-799-5111, or through social media accounts and Messenger on Facebook, or use of the crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.