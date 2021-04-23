Amber Alert document: Caswell County parents 'known drug abusers'

An unusual Amber Alert triggered when parents of a 7-week-old took their baby out of North Carolina ended quietly in Danville on Thursday night.
The alert was distributed in North Carolina because the adults suspected in the abduction of Jupiter Aria Caudle are both known drug users who were actively using methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, the Amber Alert form obtained from the Caswell County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office states.
Jody Allan Caudle, 42, and Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, were placed in custody after the abduction and are being held on unrelated charges, the Danville Police Department announced Thursday night.
After rescue personnel examined the infant, she was released to Child Protective Services in Caswell County.
The form states that the Caswell County Department of Social Services received a report around March 1 of “an injurious environment, substance abuse and substance-affected infant.”
The child apparently had been placed in temporary custody at an unspecified location, because the Amber Alert form said that, on April 6, Crawford and Caudle removed Jupiter from temporary placement and refused to give their whereabouts.
However, officials soon found out the three were staying at the Travel Inn in Danville.
“Parents were made aware of DSS’ attempting to locate them and fled the Travel Inn on April 20, leaving behind all their belongings,” the Amber Alert form stated. “The parents fled with the child before DSS was able to serve the parents with the non-secure custody order obtained April 20 signed by District Court Judge Grogan.”
The alert said the parents were driving a Ford Edge with Virginia license plates and last were seen leaving the Travel Inn in Danville.
“The parents are both known drug abusers and actively using substances [methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl],” the alert stated. “Both parents have recently tested positive for the above-listed narcotics. Both parents have active, unrelated felony warrants.”
Crawford is known to breast-feed the child, the alert stated, alluding to the fact that the drugs were getting into Jupiter’s system.
When the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office issued the Amber Alert, a procedure for rapidly publicizing the disappearance of a child — in North Carolina, but not Virginia — Danville authorities were working with their Caswell counterparts to find the Jupiter.
It was about 7:15 p.m. when officers with the Danville Police Department discovered the parents in the 3000 block of West Main Street, a news release reported. That’s close to the Economy Inn, another hotel adjacent to the Travel Inn.
“After a brief investigation the child was located safely and unharmed with the parents,” authorities wrote in a release later Thursday night.
Law enforcement in Virginia did not issue an Amber Alert in the commonwealth because the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office did not request it, Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said.
“The Virginia State Police has to receive a request from the investigating agency for an alert activation,” Geller told the Danville Register & Bee via email Friday.
Danville Police Department Maj. Timothy Jones said not all of the criteria was met for activation of an Amber Alert in Virginia.
“This was an investigation based out of Caswell County, North Carolina, so it did not meet ... all of the criteria,” Jones said via email Friday.
Also, “the Danville Police Department had information that the North Carolina authorities were in the process of getting an Amber Alert in Virginia,” Jones said.