Amber Alert document: Caswell County parents 'known drug abusers'

An unusual Amber Alert triggered when parents of a 7-week-old took their baby out of North Carolina ended quietly in Danville on Thursday night.

The alert was distributed in North Carolina because the adults suspected in the abduction of Jupiter Aria Caudle are both known drug users who were actively using methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, the Amber Alert form obtained from the Caswell County (N.C.) Sheriff’s Office states.

Jody Allan Caudle, 42, and Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, were placed in custody after the abduction and are being held on unrelated charges, the Danville Police Department announced Thursday night.

After rescue personnel examined the infant, she was released to Child Protective Services in Caswell County.

The form states that the Caswell County Department of Social Services received a report around March 1 of “an injurious environment, substance abuse and substance-affected infant.”

The child apparently had been placed in temporary custody at an unspecified location, because the Amber Alert form said that, on April 6, Crawford and Caudle removed Jupiter from temporary placement and refused to give their whereabouts.

However, officials soon found out the three were staying at the Travel Inn in Danville.