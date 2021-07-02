 Skip to main content
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. child last seen heading toward Danville
The Person County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office is searching for Gabriel Newman, a Black child with black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert stated. He was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit and shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

Police identified the suspect in the abduction as Gregory Wendell Newman. He's described as a Black man about 6-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, love and hate tattooed over the left and right hand, and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm, the alert said.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old from North Carolina last seen heading toward Danville.

The Person County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office is searching for Gabriel Newman, a Black child with black hair and brown eyes, the Amber Alert stated. 

He was last seen wearing a black-and-white Nike outfit and shorts with a black-and-white Nike logo. 

Police identified the suspect in the abduction as Gregory Wendell Newman. He's described as a Black man about 6-feet tall, weighing 190 pounds with dreadlocks and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign over the right eye, love and hate tattooed over the left and right hand, and a tattoo of the letter G on the right arm, the alert said.

The alert did not disclose the suspect's relationship with the child.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt with fire flames and light-colored jeans. He also had a "scarf over his dreads," the alert said.

The suspect and child were last observed traveling on N.C. 57 toward Danville on Thursday afternoon in a 2015 black Volkswagen Passat with North Carolina tags TDL8320.

The Amber Alert — a system for rapidly publicizing the disappearance of a child — did not provide photos, but The (Roxboro, N.C.) Courier-Times shared a picture of the missing child and suspect with the Register & Bee.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Person County Sheriff's Office at 336-597-0500.

