An argument between brothers leaves one shot in the back and the other charged with pulling the trigger

An Axton man has been charged with shooting his brother in the back during an argument early Monday.

The Henry County 911 Communications Center received a call at 2:48 a.m. from Sovah Health in Martinsville notifying dispatchers that a man had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound, a Henry County Sheriff's Office release said.

Deputies responded and spoke with William Bradley Clark, 41, of Morgan Ford Road in Ridgeway, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, the release stated.

After receiving initial treatment at Sovah-Martinsville, Clark was airlifted to Roanoke for further treatment.

The release did not specify to which facility in Roanoke Clark was taken or describe the severity of his injury.

An investigation determined William Clark was arguing with his brother, Tracy Dean Clark, 53, of Hobson Road in Axton, the address where police believe Tracy Clark shot William Clark in the back.

The release stated that, when deputies arrived at the home of Tracy Clark, he refused to come outside, so negotiators spent the next three hours attempting to contact Clark.

The release did not state what type of contact negotiators were trying to make or the methods used.