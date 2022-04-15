Armed suspect surrenders after 7-hour standoff with Danville police

A 24-year-old suspect is in custody following a 7-hour standoff in Danville early Friday morning.

At about 12:20 a.m., authorities were called to what was described as a domestic disturbance with shots fired at Westside Village Apartments at 1321 Piney Forest Road, the Danville Police Department reported in a news release.

Two women came out of an apartment in the X building of the facility. Officers were able to remove a 3-month-old child while the suspect — identified as Malik Elonzo Baize — was barricaded in a bathroom and armed with a gun, the release reported.

An officer with crisis intervention and de-escalation training started to talk with the suspect while a tactical response, with members of the Danville Police Department crisis negotiation and SWAT team, was established.

The neighboring apartments were evacuated, police said.

As negotiations continued throughout the night, warrants were obtained for Baize's arrest on charges of reckless handling of a firearm and maliciously shooting a firearm in an occupied building.

Nearly seven hours of negotiations, the suspect turned over his weapon — described as a 9 mm handgun — and surrendered.

Baize was transported for a mental health screening and will be served the criminal warrants once he is cleared, the release stated.

"The Danville Police Department takes the response to behavioral health crises seriously and prepares for major incidents through training of officers and with partners," authorities wrote in the release.

Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Pittsylvania Community Services helped "in this incident and were available to aide in negotiations had the scene been made safe," authorities reported.