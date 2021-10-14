Arrest made in deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, authorities announced Thursday evening.

Since the suspect is under 18, the sheriff's office is withholding the individual's name, a news release stated.

"No details will be provided at this time as it is still an ongoing investigation," Capt. Gerald Ford wrote in an email to media outlets.

Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone was killed in a shooting Sept. 18 at the fair. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

The unnamed suspect is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

A court date has not been set for the suspect.

"The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, members of the Danville Police Department for their assistance and also the social media related information provided by citizens," Ford said.