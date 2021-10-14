Arrest made in deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the deadly shooting last month at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair, authorities announced Thursday evening.
Since the suspect is under 18, the sheriff's office is withholding the individual's name, a news release stated.
"No details will be provided at this time as it is still an ongoing investigation," Capt. Gerald Ford wrote in an email to media outlets.
Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone was killed in a shooting Sept. 18 at the fair. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.
The unnamed suspect is facing charges of first- and second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A court date has not been set for the suspect.
"The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, members of the Danville Police Department for their assistance and also the social media related information provided by citizens," Ford said.
Previously the sheriff’s office was asking for the public’s help to identify three persons of interest. Authorities released an image and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. The individuals were only listed as persons of interest by authorities.
Last month, the sheriff’s office announced the reward had increased to $10,000 for information in the shooting.
Fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.
School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, North Carolina.
Residents may remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.