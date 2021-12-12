Arson, homicide probed after two men found dead in Pittsylvania County home

Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating an arson and homicide after two men were found dead in a burning home Sunday morning.

At about 10 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from a residence in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road — an area just outside the city of Danville — reported Devin Taylor with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bodies of two men. That's when law enforcement officers were called to the scene.

"From evidence found at the scene law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide," Taylor wrote in an news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for autopsies and officials are awaiting the cause of deaths.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the men pending results of the autopsies.

"Investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood," Taylor wrote in the release sent at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.