 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arson, homicide probed after two men found dead in Pittsylvania County home
0 Comments
featured breaking

Arson, homicide probed after two men found dead in Pittsylvania County home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Pittsylvania County authorities are investigating an arson and homicide after two men were found dead in a burning home Sunday morning.

At about 10 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from a residence in the 800 block of Old Mayfield Road — an area just outside the city of Danville — reported Devin Taylor with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

When firefighters arrived, they found the bodies of two men. That's when law enforcement officers were called to the scene.

"From evidence found at the scene law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide," Taylor wrote in an news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for autopsies and officials are awaiting the cause of deaths.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the men pending results of the autopsies. 

"Investigators remain on scene collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood," Taylor wrote in the release sent at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Other organizations including the Danville Police Department, the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are helping with the investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were released.

Anyone with information may call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert