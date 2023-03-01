434-791-7987

Danville’s general district court judge seat has been vacant since Judge Robert Adams retired Dec. 31, and local officials are frustrated at the hold-up with getting that slot filled again.

Adams announced his retirement in April 2021, nearly two years ago, and the Virginia General Assembly has not appointed anyone to replace him.

Danville General District Court has had to struggle to make sure that seat is occupied by someone daily so cases can be heard.

“It’s been a challenge,” said Clerk of General District Court Julie Carlisle. “It’s very time-consuming along with our many other tasks we have. Fortunately, we have been able to fill the seat every day.”

Individuals from all over the state have been brought in to cover for the absence of a full-time, permanent judge, said Daniel Rouleau, secretary for the Danville Bar Association, which recommends judge candidates to the General Assembly.

“We’re having to bring judges from as far away as Loudoun County,” Rouleau said. “They are being pulled from the entire commonwealth to have this seat covered every single day.”

Some have been practicing attorneys, he added.

“Due to this vacancy, the General District Court seat has seen a revolving door of judges,” Danville Bar Association President Yerisbel Jimenez wrote in a letter to the General Assembly. “This not only creates a roadblock for attorneys to provide well-informed and adequate representation for their clients, but it also poses a great injustice to the residents of Danville.”

The bar association has already unanimously endorsed a qualified judicial candidate to fill the seat, she wrote.

“It is now up to the General Assembly to fulfill its obligation not only to Danville and its residents, but also to the rule of law,” she wrote.

The General Assembly has been neglecting Danville’s residents by failing to act to immediately fill the position, Jimenez added.

Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman agreed.

“It’s a disservice to the citizens of Danville that they have to wait to have this position filled,” said Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman.

Whether the cases are criminal or civil, there are two or three different judges in Danville General District Court per week, Newman said.

On any given day, “you may not know which judge is there,” he said.

“That’s definitely difficult for attorneys and litigants to properly advise their clients,” Newman said.

Dan River Region delegates did not return phone calls for the Register & Bee requesting comment for this story by late Wednesday afternoon.

Carlisle’s office began making calls in September to get retired judges to fill the judge’s seat after Adams’s retirement, she said. Starting April 1, Adams will be serving for as many dates as he can through June 30, Carlisle said.

In one instance since Adams’s retirement, a judge called in sick with COVID-19.

“We had to scramble at the last minute to find a judge,” Carlisle said.

Without a full-time judge, there is no consistency, especially when it comes to sentencing, he pointed out. Adams had a consistent sentencing range, but with two or three different judges per week, that is gone, Newman said.

“A consistent application of justice is important,” said Joseph Schenk, chief public defender at the Danville Public Defender’s Office.

In addition, each judge does things differently in other aspects as well, Schenk said.

“Adams implemented some changes when he took the bench,” he said. “This is all kind of up in the air.”

For example, Adams would automatically schedule a bond hearing for defendants arrested and jailed without requiring a written motion from defenders from Schenk’s office, he said.

“That would result in us getting a bond hearing for the very next day,” Schenk said. “That was a tangible benefit ... for a lot of our clients. It’s something that he didn’t have to do, but he did it because he believed it was a good thing to do.”

Now, the defense must file a motion asking for a bond hearing and there might be a one- or two-day delay for that hearing, he said. As a result, the defendant has to sit in jail and miss a day or two of work.

“For a lot of people, that’s one or two days without a paycheck, one or two days away from their job or one or two days away from knowing if they have a job,” Schenk said.

Adams was appointed to the judgeship in November 2014 and served from Jan. 1, 2015, to the end of 2022. He replaced Lee Stilwell.

“I do hope that the General Assembly acts as quickly as they’re able to fill the seat,” Schenk said.

For Carlisle, “there is no excuse” for the delay.

“I’m disappointed in our legislators,” Carlisle said.