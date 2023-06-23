Danville has seen an increase in gun-related violent crimes so far this year.

To combat the problem, the Danville Police Department is continuing to use its model of crime reduction that has decreased the number of homicides over the last several years.

“Our internal review has shown more gun violence in 2023 than recent years,” Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson told the Danville Register & Bee.

So far, the city has had four homicides through June 20, with three of those occurring in May. The first involved use of a blunt-force object and the remaining three this year were committed with a firearm.

The increase in gun violence in May prompted the Danville Police Department to launch Operation Blitz last month.

The department conducted the five-day operation May 22-26. It resulted in 31 charges, 25 arrests and seizure of 11 firearms, as well as 244 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl and 4.7 pounds of marijuana.

Richardson pointed out that none of the homicides have been random.

“The offender and suspect knew each other in all cases and no random acts of violence were present in the incidents,” he said, adding that all cases were cleared by arrest.

Also, a 17-year-old male was shot and wounded on the night of June 12.

Danville reported seven homicides in 2022, but that number went up to eight when investigators included the death of an infant after an arrest this past spring, Richardson said.

As for the causes of this year’s homicides, each of those incidents involved a different set of facts and backgrounds, with ongoing issues escalating into violence.

“In all cases where a threat is known prior to an incident, the police department uses all tools, partnerships and deterrence efforts of the Danville Model to stop those from occurring,” he said.

Those include community partnerships, efforts to deter drug addiction, offering assistance for those suffering from mental-health issues through mental-health partners and working with youth to prevent gang affiliation.

If homicides continue at the current rate this year, the city could match or exceed the number of such incidents from 2022.

However, “it would be improper to speculate on annual crime numbers” for 2023 when the year is only about half over, Richardson said.

“Many factors are involved and cases are being worked to conclusion,” he said. “But we’re on the same path as last year. The Danville Police Department will continue all proactive efforts through the Danville Model of Crime Reduction ..., while continuing to build partnerships, respond to intelligence and employ all technology to identify potential sources of violence before it occurs.”

Engagement and partnership with the community are a large part of the model of crime reduction’s success in reducing and solving crime since 2018, Richardson said.

“The police department uses partnerships and information-sharing from and with the public on crime patterns and to solve crimes when they occur,” Richardson said. “The trust and support from the community has led to significant case-clearance numbers for multiple years now, and sustained crime levels well below where the city was prior to implementation of the model in 2018.”

Overall, there were 128 total reported violent crimes in 2022, a 21% drop from the 162 the city saw in 2021, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth told Danville City Council in January. Those figures also include homicides — the only type of violent crime that did not decrease from 2021.

Rapes and aggravated assaults dropped by 28% each and the number of robberies decreased by 10% in the city.

The city averaged 13.7 homicides per year from 2016 to 2018 and 6.67 annually from 2019 to 2022, according to police department figures.

To tackle crime as it occurs, the department uses a data-driven model including internal review and analysis of crime data and patterns constantly, Richardson said.

“The model includes daily, weekly and monthly planning and strategy meetings to address any community problem that comes to light, including violent incidents when they occur,” Richardson said. “We focus on problem offenders, locations and patterns as they occur on a weekly basis.”

The department uses information and tips from community partners and citizens to prepare deterrence efforts, he said.

“The police department’s efforts change from day to day and week to week but include overt and covert surveillance, interviews of offenders, focused investigations on those most likely to commit violence using the Project Safe Neighborhood Model, and shifting focus to deter retaliation when crime does occur,” Richardson said.

During an interview Thursday, Booth said the department targets violent offenders and works with federal agencies including the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“So much of our focus is focusing on those violent people and not necessarily over-policing neighborhoods,” Booth said.

There may be violent incidents in certain neighborhoods and departments will just “throw police officers in those areas, but that’s not always effective,” Booth said.

In addition, the department tries to get shooting suspects into custody early to prevent retaliation against them, he said. Taking illegal guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals and putting those offenders in jail are also vital, he said.

There is also, through special investigations personnel, a focus on drugs, gangs and violence by the vice/narcotics unit, violent crime and gang unit and the crime deterrence interdiction unit, Richardson pointed out.

“All use technology, intelligence and modern police techniques to deter crime and solve crimes in a quick manner to stop the spread of violence,” he said. “The police department is fluid in adjusting schedules of personnel, adding extra personnel to deter crime when locations are identified and creating ways to solve problems when patterns exist.”

Danville’s decreased violent crime rate in 2022 contrasts with Virginia’s overall uptick in violent crime last year.

The state’s violent crime rate increased last year to 203 crimes per 100,000 residents (the per-capita rate) from 194.4 in 2021 — a 4.9% rise over 2021, according to Virginia’s statewide report on crime, “Crime in Virginia,” released earlier this month.

The report is available on the Virginia State Police CJIS Data Analysis and Reporting Team page.

There were 17,655 violent crime offenses reported in Virginia in 2022 compared to 16,823 violent crime offenses reported in 2021.

The report provides rates and occurrences of crimes committed in towns, cities and counties across the commonwealth. The “Crime in Virginia” report also breaks down criminal offenses and arrests by reporting agency.

Violent crime includes the offenses of murder, forcible sex offenses (rape, sodomy and sexual assault with an object per the FBI’s updated rape definition), robbery and aggravated assault.

The number of reported homicides in the state increased from 562 in 2021 to 621 in 2022, a 10.5% increase.

The city saw fewer reported robberies, rapes and aggravated assaults in 2022 than during the previous year.

Booth’s 2022 figures for Danville reflected a continual decline in reported violent incidents since his implementation of community policing, or the Danville model, which he started after being hired as chief in 2018.

The average number of violent crimes per year in Danville from 2019-22 plummeted by 52% from that of 2015-2018.

The city saw 260 reported violent crimes in 2015 and 128 in 2022. There was an average of 265.25 violent crimes per year from 2015 to 2018, before that figure dropped by slightly more than half to an average of 127.25 annually from 2019 to 2022.

May 2023’s Operation Blitz brought a decline in gun violence during the week of the operation and after, Richardson said.

“Further analysis after the period was not done, as we look at crime weekly,” he said. “New focused efforts were started immediately after that operation.”

The department does not conduct a single-effort response, but performs ongoing and focused efforts on individuals and where crime occurs, Richardson said.

“A big part of that, when you have a homicide, is working with the community, building intelligence, building a solid case so you can identify and arrest that offender early on,” Booth said.