At least six people died of opioid overdoses in Danville last year

Fatal overdoses on all substances increased by 9.4% in 2019, compared to 2018. 2019 was the latest full year for which numbers were available. Opioids have been the leading factor behind a large increase in deadly overdoses across Virginia since 2013, the state report said.

The opioid fentanyl caused or contributed to death in 59.3% of all fatal overdoses in 2019.

The state's report had higher fentanyl and heroin overdose figures for the city than the Danville Police Department.

"That's because they get numbers from a lot of other sources," Chivvis said. "That is not surprising."

There were five fentanyl overdose deaths and four from heroin the first three quarters of 2020 in Danville, according to the report.

Those figures have been increasing since 2013. There were four fentanyl overdose deaths in Danville and five from heroin in 2019, the state report found.

As for drug arrests (excluding those for marijuana) in Danville, there were 244 in 2018; 202 in 2019; and 209 last year, Chivvis said. There have been 22 so far this year, through March 4.

There were 55 overdoses from fentanyl and heroin in 2020 in Danville and 12 this year through March 4, Chivvis said.