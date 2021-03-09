Attorney seeks retrial for man convicted in killing of Danville teen: 'It's the most unbelievable situation I've ever seen come about'

“She asked if she had anything to worry about and she was told that if she told the truth in the murder case [the case separate from that of Jones],” she would not face charges of possession, Anthony told the Danville Register & Bee.

“The commonwealth is exerting a tremendous amount of power over her,” Anthony added during an interview after Tuesday’s hearing.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Petra Haskins noted in court that Hightower was never convicted or even charged.

“If we kicked off everybody [off the jury] who’s ever had a search warrant against them, then we would kick out a lot of people,” Haskins said.

During jury selection in the Jones case, potential jurors were asked if they had any type of relationship with or were a client or former client of any of the attorneys in the case.

Hightower did not answer, and only one potential juror did, Haskins said.

Judge Joseph Milam said to Anthony, “You need to show that she was intentionally dishonest.”