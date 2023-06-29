A 61-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday evening after authorities report he held his mother at knifepoint for more than two hours.

It was shortly before 3 p.m. when the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office received the 911 call to respond to 13281 Rockford School Road in the Hurt community.

When deputies arrived, they found Anthony Oras Simpson "was holding a knife on his mother and would not let her out of the home and had barricaded the doors," Capt. Gerald Ford​​​​, with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, wrote in a news release.

At about 5:30 p.m., authorities made entry into the home, and by using stun guns, disarmed the suspect, who was arrested without further incident, the release stated.

The woman was taken to Centra Health in Gretna to be treated as precaution.

Simpson, who doesn't have a known address, is charged with trespassing after having been forbidden to do so; injury to and property or monument of $1,000 or more; assault and battery against a family or household member; abduction and kidnapping; and assault and battery on law enforcement.