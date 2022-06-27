Authorities continue to probe gunfire that killed 1, injured 7 in Pittsylvania County

SUTHERLIN — It was 2 a.m. Sunday when Kerns Church Road resident Dylan Burgess got a phone call from his girlfriend's mother.

There had been a shooting just about a half-hour earlier at a party up the road at 1220 Kerns Church Road in southeastern Pittsylvania County. Eight people were shot, including one who died.

The quiet stretch lined with tobacco fields is a peaceful area, Burgess said during an interview at his home Monday morning.

"Other than that, it's just like this every day," said Burgess, 21.

It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the 911 center in Pittsylvania County received a call that “rescue and law enforcement were needed at 1220 Kerns Church Road” in reference to multiple people shot, Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.

Jerome Jahiem White, 20, of Danville, died from the shooting, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor announced at a Sunday evening news conference.

The incident occurred at a party with more than 100 people.

All victims were transported to the hospital. Two remained in the unidentified hospital Sunday afternoon, Taylor said, listed in stable condition.

The others received injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Taylor said.

The victims were in their late teens to early 20s.

Investigators have not determined a motive in the incident and no arrests have been made, Taylor told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday morning.

"No person[s] of interest have been identified," he said. "Interviews of attendees and victims continue."

Authorities believe there were multiple shooters.

Investigators are looking through phone records and social media to try to identify any partygoers, Taylor said Sunday.

No one answered the door at 1220 Kerns Church Road when the Danville Register & Bee stopped by the property.

Burgess said of the residents that live at the address, "They're nice people. We all get along here."

Burgess, who has lived at his residence on Kerns Church Road for two years, wasn't worried about his safety after Sunday's shooting.

"I've got a way to protect myself," he said. "We're big deer hunters."

Taylor asks anyone with information to call 434-432-7715 or email digital information — including screenshots — to sar@pittgov.org.

