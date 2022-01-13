Authorities ID victims found in burning Pittsylvania County home as two men from Mexico

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims in a December arson and double homicide as two men from Mexico.

County authorities announced Thursday night the medical examiner had made positive identifications. The two people found shot to death Dec. 12 at 152 W. Prospect St. — a property tucked away on a narrow dirt road off Old Mayfield Road in Pittsylvania County just outside the Danville city limits — were Onesimo Fermin Silva-Garcia, 25, and Victor Garcia-Mayorga, 33, both from Mexico.

"No arrests have been made as of this release in the arson and double homicide," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, wrote in the Thursday news release.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from a home in the community at about 10 a.m. Dec. 12 and firefighters found the two men dead inside.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor confirmed last month the men died of gunshot wounds. The bodies were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for autopsies.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Pittsylvania County fire marshal, the Pittsylvania County commonwealth attorney, the Danville Police Department, the Virginia State Police and the Joint Terrorism Task Force are also investigating.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 434-432-7800. To remain anonymous, call Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

Residents who provide information that leads to an arrest may quality for a cash reward, even if a name or phone number isn't provided.

If you have any information that leads to the arrest of an individual and/or recovery of property for another, you may qualify for a cash reward. You do not have to give your name and/or phone number to qualify for this.