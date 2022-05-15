Authorities: One dead in Blairs shooting

One person was killed in an early Sunday morning shooting in Blairs, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports.

At about 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint at 543 Deerwood Drive in Blairs, a news release from Capt. Gerald Ford reported.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a large gathering and then heard multiple gunshots. One person was hit by the gunfire and taken to Sovah Health-Danville. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials are withholding the victim's identity until family has been notified.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death, Ford said.

"Investigators continue to interview witnesses," Ford wrote in a news release. "No arrest has been made."

This marks the second homicide this month in Pittsylvania County. On May 5, 27-year-old Kenneth Lee Osborne Jr. died in a stabbing at 1050 Sportsman Road in Dry Fork.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.