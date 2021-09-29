 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair
0 Comments
breaking top story

Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Persons of interest

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons of interest from the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair on Sept. 18.

 Pittsylvania County

Sheriff’s Office

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three people of interest following a deadly shooting Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The sheriff’s office released an image Wednesday and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. The individuals were only listed as persons of interest by authorities.

A shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced the reward had increased to $10,000 for information in the shooting.

Fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C.

Residents may remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert