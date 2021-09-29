Authorities search for persons of interest after deadly shooting at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three people of interest following a deadly shooting Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

The sheriff’s office released an image Wednesday and asked anyone with information to contact Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044. The individuals were only listed as persons of interest by authorities.

A shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead. Authorities so far have provided very few details, but fair operators said on Facebook a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

Last week, the sheriff’s office announced the reward had increased to $10,000 for information in the shooting.

Fair operators are offering an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. This is in addition to the $5,000 the Pittsylvania Crime Stoppers organization was already providing.

School officials recalled Rone as a thoughtful and beloved student at Bartlett Yancey High School in Caswell County, N.C.

Residents may remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward offering.