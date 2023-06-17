Authorities are searching for a Danville Adult Detention Center inmate who escaped from a work detail Saturday afternoon.

Danville police report officers discovered Nicholas W. Spence Sr., 40, missing at about 2:30 p.m.

Incarcerated on a shoplifting charge, Spence "walked away from a work crew cutting grass," Danville police reported in a news release.

He was last seen in the U.S. 58 east area.

Police describe Spence as 5-foot, 9-inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.