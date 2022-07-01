Authorities seek details on Ford Mustang seen leaving deadly shooting scene in Pittsylvania County

Authorities in Pittsylvania County are looking for information in a vehicle that left the scene of Sunday morning's shooting in Sutherlin that left one person dead and injured seven others.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a white Ford Mustang, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The Mustang was observed leaving the scene of the deadly shooting at 1220 Kerns Church Road in the Sutherlin area of Pittsylvania County in the early morning hours Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org. A $5,000 reward from the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers is offered if the information provided leads to an arrest and convention.

It was about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the 911 center in Pittsylvania County received a call that multiple people had been shot at a large party. When officers arrive on scene, they found eight gunshot victims.

Jerome Jahiem White, 20, of Danville, died from the shooting, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said.

All victims — in their late teens or early 20s — were transported to an unidentified hospital and two remained in the facility earlier this week listed in stable condition. The other injures weren't considered life-threatening.

“It’s devastating to the families and it’s devastating to us,” Taylor said when asked about younger people falling victim to gun crimes like this. “Some people just don’t seem to have a regard to human life anymore.”

The incident occurred at a party with more than 100 people on Kerns Church Road, something the sheriff said is now a common practice.

Police haven't released a motive.

Law enforcement officers from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the Danville Police Department, the FBI, the ATF and United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Virginia are investigating.