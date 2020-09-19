Body found in Danville IDd as missing Raleigh man

RALEIGH, N.C. – The body found Thursday in a field near Danville has been positively identified as a Raleigh man who went missing after trying to sell a car to a buyer from Craigslist, Raleigh police announced Saturday morning.
William “Andy” Banks, 39, was last seen the afternoon of Sept. 12, after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport. Banks’ Range Rover was located in Danville on Monday, WNCN-Channel 17 reported.
Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville was arrested Monday and has been charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.
To read more about the case, click here
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.