Body found in Danville IDd as missing Raleigh man
breaking top story

RALEIGH, N.C. – The body found Thursday in a field near Danville has been positively identified as a Raleigh man who went missing after trying to sell a car to a buyer from Craigslist, Raleigh police announced Saturday morning.

William “Andy” Banks, 39, was last seen the afternoon of Sept. 12, after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport. Banks’ Range Rover was located in Danville on Monday, WNCN-Channel 17 reported.

Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville was arrested Monday and has been charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Justin-Fernando-Merritt.jpg

Merritt

 DANVILLE CITY JAIL
