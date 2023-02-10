A custodian at Chatham High School wanted in connection with a drug investigation on campus surrendered to authorities early Friday morning.

Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor confirmed that Harry Berlin Carter turned himself over to the sheriff's office at about 2 a.m. Friday without incident.

Carter, who as of Friday was listed as a custodian on the website for Chatham High School, is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

He's being held in jail without bond on the two felony counts. An online search of court records did not reveal any previous criminal charges against the suspect.

As of Friday afternoon, Carter's first court appearance had not been scheduled.

"The investigation is still ongoing, no further information to provide at this time," Capt. Gerald Ford with the Pittsylvania County's Sheriff's Office, wrote in a statement.

As of early Friday evening, Taylor had not returned an email from the Register & Bee seeking more details on the situation.