Chatham man guilty of attempted murder after driver shot in head; stories differ on what happened, but judge says 'there’s a big glass bottle in the corner that says a lot'

Clay no longer has vision in his left eye, something that has prevented him from maintaining a job in his previous profession of delivery driving.

According to Clay’s testimony in court on Thursday, he and Vaughan, who had known each other for years, were together at Clay’s house before going over to Clay’s cousin’s home. Somewhere along the line, both had a substantial amount of the alcohol. Clay reported taking two “swallows,” or large mouthfuls, of whiskey.

When they left his cousin’s home on Va. 40 near Gretna, they stopped to check out a fishing hole near her home. At some point, Vaughan told Clay to slow down.

This is where their accounts differ.

According to testimony a clearly intoxicated Vaughan provided to officers on the night of the incident, Clay was going more than 70 miles per hour and had threatened to kill them both by driving into a tree. Vaughan then told Clay he would shoot him, he later told investigators.

“He felt in his mind, in his heart that he was trying to save himself,” attorney Mark Williams said to the court.

Clay insists that he said nothing about killing them and that he was driving around 45 miles per hour. At some point, Clay was shot.