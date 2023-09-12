Danville Deputy Police Chief Chris Wiles will serve as interim chief after Chief Scott Booth vacates his position Oct. 31.

Wiles has been with the Danville Police Department since Sept. 1, 1993 and was previously major until he was promoted to deputy chief last December.

Booth has accepted the police chief position in Roanoke.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking announced Wiles’s appointment Tuesday.

A regional search will be conducted for Danville’s next police chief. Officials plan to have a new chief selected by the end of the year.