The 61-year-old victim in a July 15 homicide was stabbed to death with scissors, and her daughter confessed to committing the crime, according to a criminal complaint.

Investigators responded at about 11:45 a.m. to a call for “an welfare check” at 127 Wimbish Place, where they found Marie Boynton inside dead with “apparent puncture wounds,” Danville Police Department investigator N.E. Pickrel wrote in the criminal complaint.

Officers arrived on scene, where they “made contact” with Ebonie Michelle Holm, who came outside the residence and was detained. Holm, Boynton’s daughter, admitted to the crime, Pickrel wrote.

“Law enforcement transported Holm to the Danville Police Department, where post Miranda, she admitted to stabbing Boynton with a pair of scissors,” he wrote in the complaint obtained by the Danville Register & Bee from Danville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Holm faces a charge of second-degree murder. The incident marks the seventh homicide of the year in Danville. There were eight homicides in the city last year.

Holm is being held in Danville City Jail with no bond.

Police department spokesman Matt Bell would not provide any more details about the incident, such as a motive for the crime.

“I don’t have any additional information I can provide beyond what’s in the press release [issued July 15],” Bell said Thursday.

According to court records, Holm has a “mental health history” and worked at Dignity Home Health.

Holm is scheduled to appear at Aug. 21 in Danville Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Beyond traffic infractions spanning 2014 to 2018, online court records did not reveal any previous criminal charges for Holm in Danville or Pittsylvania County.

Danville police held a A H.E.A.R.T. Walk in the area July 15 since most neighbors were already home. The walks — Heal and Engage After Recent Trauma — come after after violence in an area. The idea behind these walks isn’t to collect more details on a crime, but instead check with the residents and provide resources to cope with the tragedy.

Often police officers go door-to-door in a neighborhood and talk with residents following a homicide or other traumatic incident.