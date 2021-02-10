Court document: Danville suspect admits to setting home on fire

Lottie Mae Thomas, who has been charged with arson after her home burned Feb. 3, said she started the fire, a court document states.

"Mrs. Thomas admitted to setting the fire," Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving stated in a criminal complaint filed Friday.

The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, Irving wrote.

The blaze at 114 Freeze Road in Danville occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 3, and it took about an hour for the responding Danville Fire Department crews to contain it. One of the owner’s three dogs died in the fire.

Thomas, 69, is being held in Danville City Jail without bail.

The house was damaged heavily by fire, smoke, heat and water.

The fire left behind thick scorch marks around windows and door frames around the house. The carport, in particular, received heavy damage.

