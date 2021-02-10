 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Court document: Danville suspect admits to setting home on fire
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Court document: Danville suspect admits to setting home on fire

{{featured_button_text}}
House fire 1.jpg

Caution tape surrounds 114 Freeze Road in Danville after a large fire on Feb 3. The home's owner, Lottie Mae Thomas, has been charged with arson and admitted to setting the fire. 

 Parker Cotton/Register & Bee

Lottie Mae Thomas, who has been charged with arson after her home burned Feb. 3, said she started the fire, a court document states. 

"Mrs. Thomas admitted to setting the fire," Danville Fire Marshal Shelby Irving stated in a criminal complaint filed Friday. 

The cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, Irving wrote. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The blaze at 114 Freeze Road in Danville occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Feb. 3, and it took about an hour for the responding Danville Fire Department crews to contain it. One of the owner’s three dogs died in the fire.

Thomas, 69, is being held in Danville City Jail without bail.

The house was damaged heavily by fire, smoke, heat and water.

The fire left behind thick scorch marks around windows and door frames around the house. The carport, in particular, received heavy damage.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert