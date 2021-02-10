Court documents: After arrest, suspect in Danville homicide said 'he just killed somebody'

The victim in the January homicide on Gay Street had head and neck lacerations when she was found dead in the cab she had been driving, search warrants state.
Police believe 51-year-old Wendy Harris was killed occurred during an argument.
"Information was gathered that there was a dispute between the taxi driver and another individual about money," officials wrote in an arrest warrant.
Police reported the 47-year-old suspect, Martinsville resident James Edward Fultz IV, had dried blood on his hands, wrists and clothes and signs of injury to his hands. He also had an owner's manual "consistent with the make and model of the victim's vehicle," search warrants state.
Blood was found on the passenger outside door panel of the yellow van.
A criminal complaint filed by Danville Police Department Sgt. S.C. Bray states Fultz said he killed someone.
"Fultz was apprehended hours later [after the homicide] on [an] unrelated outstanding warrant and at that time he made a spontaneous comment to another cooperating individual that he just killed somebody," according to the criminal complaint. "This comment was also heard by law enforcement."
The homicide occurred in the cab in the 500 block of Gay Street at around 9 p.m. Jan. 10.
A call for a cab was made from 503 Gay St., where the suspect used a resident's phone to make the call, according to a search warrant.
Fultz gave instructions to pick him up at and return him to 503 Gay St., according to the criminal complaint. The cab was discovered a short while later sitting one house down from the address, with the victim inside the vehicle dead.
Police believe Fultz "got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver."
Harris died at the scene in the 500 block of Gay Street. Police found the body when responding to a medical emergency call shortly before 9 p.m.
Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.
The suspect left before police arrived on scene, but officers were able to track him to an area near Temple Avenue.
He was arrested after what police described as a brief foot chase.
Fultz is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Harris’ death. He is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.
He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court on April 26.