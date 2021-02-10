Court documents: After arrest, suspect in Danville homicide said 'he just killed somebody'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A call for a cab was made from 503 Gay St., where the suspect used a resident's phone to make the call, according to a search warrant.

Fultz gave instructions to pick him up at and return him to 503 Gay St., according to the criminal complaint. The cab was discovered a short while later sitting one house down from the address, with the victim inside the vehicle dead.

Police believe Fultz "got a ride in a cab and at some point during the fare, cut or stabbed the driver."

Harris died at the scene in the 500 block of Gay Street. Police found the body when responding to a medical emergency call shortly before 9 p.m.

Harris, who lived in Danville, did not have a known connection to Fultz, police reported.

The suspect left before police arrived on scene, but officers were able to track him to an area near Temple Avenue.

He was arrested after what police described as a brief foot chase.

Fultz is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to Harris’ death. He is being held in Danville City Jail without bond.

He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court on April 26.

