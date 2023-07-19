A suspect in last week’s shootings at two apartment complexes had assaulted one of the victims less than an hour before shooting into her apartment, according to search warrants obtained by the Danville Register & Bee on Monday.

During the assault, the suspect threatened to return and shoot up the apartment, Danville Police Department investigator S.G. Ortiz wrote in the affidavit the morning of July 10 after the shooting at Purdum Woods Apartments at 1575-A Richmond Blvd.

“The victim stated [the suspect] returned knocking at the door and yelling for the victim to exit the apartment,” Ortiz wrote. “The victim stated she was talking to [the suspect] through the door trying to calm him down.”

The unnamed suspect “eventually shot at the apartment, aiming at where the victim had been standing” when talking to him through the door, Ortiz wrote. The suspect shot into the apartment five times and at least three bullets traveled inside the residence, Ortiz wrote.

Police searched the suspect’s residence, where he was arrested and officers seized a firearm and ammunition, Ortiz wrote.

Warrants also provided information on shooting incidents that followed at Woodside Village Apartments at 1321 Piney Forest Road and again at Purdum Woods.

Early on the morning of July 12, police responded to a shooting at Woodside Village where a victim had been shot near the complex’s X building, investigator T.J. Graves wrote in the affidavit. That person’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

According to two affidavits filled out by Graves, two other gunshot victims had been taken to the emergency room in separate vehicles.

A third affidavit from Graves describes another incident involving shots fired into an occupied apartment at Purdum Woods on July 13.

“Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a bullet hole in the window ... and shattered glass,” Graves wrote. “The victim stated that she was in a brief argument with a female before the statement was made by the female that she would have her boyfriend to shoot up the apartment.”

Minutes later, a man came and was seen kicking the victim’s door before shots were heard and glass shattered, Graves wrote.

Officers arrested a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

Four suspects were arrested for felony weapon offenses following the shooting incidents. Danville authorities cited an “ongoing investigation” and did not release the names of the suspects.

There were no injuries in the Purdum Woods incidents.

This investigation is still active and has led to the seizure of multiple firearms, police reported.

“These incidents are believed to be connected,” the a news release stated.