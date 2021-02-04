COVID-19 woes hit Danville courthouse as second employee tests positive for virus

For the second time this week, a COVID-19 case prompted the closure of Danville General District Court on Thursday.
Also, the court clerk's office will close at noon Friday due to a shortage of workers related to the virus. The general district courtroom will remain open.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said the absences result from two employees with COVID-19 and workers quarantining because their spouses have tested positive for the virus.
"The office is four short out of nine," Mondul said Thursday.
General district court underwent a deep cleaning due to the second positive case. The court previously closed Monday — following a deep cleaning Sunday — after an employee tested positive for illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The latest COVID-19 case involves an employee who was tested Wednesday morning and found out they were positive that evening.
That person was likely exposed to the employee who tested positive late last week.
"They work in the same area, so I believe it is safe to say they were," Mondul said
Thursday's closing is the fourth shuttering of the general district court in just more than a month. It is located in the James F. Ingram Justice Center on Patton Street, which also includes Danville Circuit Court. The entire courthouse closed twice in late December due to COVID-19 cases.
The targeted closure of the general district court came after court and local health officials decided that shutting down the entire courthouse was "too aggressive," said Chris Andrews, epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
"The approach was too aggressive and disruptive, so a more targeted approach was adopted through which only the staff of impacted offices would be quarantined and those specific offices closed to prevent a facility-wide backlog," Andrews said.
Following Monday's closure, Mondul told the Register & Bee work would continue at the court.
"Unless the other employees are symptomatic, they will still be on site with precautions sent by the VDH," Mondul said, referring to the Virginia Department of Health.
On Thursday, Mondul said the court isn't closing for two weeks or making employees quarantine.
"It's to maintain functionality and it is safe to do so," Mondul said, referring to guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Andrews said a 14-day quarantine is recommended by the VDH and CDC from the date of exposure. However, there are exceptions.
"Shorter quarantine times have been approved for individuals that cannot afford to quarantine the entire time," Andrews said. "It is up to the employer and employee/individual to decide if they will utilize one of the alternative quarantine methods."
Also, court staff are considered essential employees and may, in limited cases, continue to work if deemed necessary under CDC critical infrastructure guidelines as long as all protective measures are followed, he said.
The court would close for two weeks "if there were massive numbers of positive tests throughout the courthouse, or the threat of it was so great that keeping the building open would present a bigger problem," Mondul said.
General district court employees have their temperature taken, are asked COVID-19-related questions before entering the building every day and are required to wear masks. Mondul said he was not sure if they wear them at all times in the building.
Pittsylvania County's commissioner of revenue and circuit court clerk's offices were closed for two weeks in December due to several COVID-19 cases in each of their offices.
The county courthouse closed for a deep cleaning last week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Clerk Mark Scarce said employees in his office are wearing masks whenever they are around others.
Employees enter the building through a separate entrance from the public and their temperatures are taken at the door every day, Scarce said.
Members of the public are screened, have their temperature taken and must also wear masks before entering the courthouse building.