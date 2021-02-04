COVID-19 woes hit Danville courthouse as second employee tests positive for virus

The targeted closure of the general district court came after court and local health officials decided that shutting down the entire courthouse was "too aggressive," said Chris Andrews, epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

"The approach was too aggressive and disruptive, so a more targeted approach was adopted through which only the staff of impacted offices would be quarantined and those specific offices closed to prevent a facility-wide backlog," Andrews said.

Following Monday's closure, Mondul told the Register & Bee work would continue at the court.

"Unless the other employees are symptomatic, they will still be on site with precautions sent by the VDH," Mondul said, referring to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Thursday, Mondul said the court isn't closing for two weeks or making employees quarantine.

"It's to maintain functionality and it is safe to do so," Mondul said, referring to guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Andrews said a 14-day quarantine is recommended by the VDH and CDC from the date of exposure. However, there are exceptions.