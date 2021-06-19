COVID-19's benefit: Much lower crime in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Virginia's annual comprehensive crime report has one overriding theme among all jurisdictions in the region: COVID-19 had a positive effect on the overall crime rate, and mental health stressors resulted in increases in some very specific offenses.
Violent crime statewide decreased by 1.9% in 2020 compared to 2019, but the number of homicides increased by 23.4%.
Crime was down across the board in Danville and Pittsylvania County, where both violent crime and the number of homicides saw a decrease compared to most recent years.
In Pittsylvania County, crime overall in 2020 was down 22% from 2019, and the number of homicides dropped from nine to three.
Overall crime rate in Pittsylvania County is down 25% from its peak in 2018, and the rate in 2020 is the lowest in the past seven years.
"The year 2020 was so strange because of the COVID restrictions, and I don't know that I know the causal effects other than more people were at home, which, in our case, reduced our residential burglaries quite a bit," Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said. "If I had to make somewhat of an educated guess, I would say it was harder for someone to try to break into someone's home because more chances than not somebody was there."
Taylor also thought COVID-19 may have been a deterrent for criminals because of a general fear that they might contract the virus if they ventured out.
"I really thought that our domestics would increase because of people being kind of cooped up at home and emotions running high and children at home, but we really didn't experience that," Taylor said. "What we did see that is not reflected in the crime report was an increase in emergency custody orders from depression to anxiety.
"The complications from COVID; being at home, not being able to travel, not being able to see other family members or friends, I do think that that probably did have an impact on people."
Cities commonly see higher crime rates than counties, and Danville historically has more crime per capita than Pittsylvania County. This past year was no different.
Danville had five homicides in 2020, down from eight in 2019, 11 in 2018, 13 in 2017 and 16 in 2016.
The overall crime rate for Danville in 2020 was down 17% from 2019 and 33% from its peak in 2015 and is also the lowest rate in the past seven years.
"The focused efforts of the men and women of the Danville Police Department to identify problem offenders committing the majority of violent crimes and solving those crimes has been key to the continued crime reduction," Danville police Capt. H. Steve Richardson said. "The identification and prosecution of violent offenders takes the assistance of many community partners trusting and aiding the efforts of the Danville Police Department."
Richardson said the department works to build bridges of trust through transparency daily.
This "has aided in a pattern of reduction in crime and the ability to solve crimes well above the national average," said Richardson. "The ongoing and ever-growing partnerships and programs are aimed at touching all segments of the City of Danville, especially the at-risk youth population, those fighting the disease of addiction or mental health and individuals re-starting life after incarceration."
Statewide, the average crime rate is just less than 4%, but in Danville it is just less than 8.4% and in Pittsylvania County it is slightly below 2%.
Roanoke has the third highest crime rate in the state, at 10.2%, exceeded only by the Portsmouth Police Department at 10.4% and Norton Police Department. at just under 11%.
The Glasgow Police Department reported the lowest crime rate in the state at 1.8%. The department has one sworn officer and serves a population of 1,103.
Statewide there were 528 homicides in 2020, with Richmond leading the state at 66, followed by Norfolk with 49 and Portsmouth with 34.
Some other key statewide data points:
- Overall, statewide statistics show victims and offenders tended to be younger males; 45% of homicide victims were men between 18 and 34 and 53% of offenders were men between 18 and 34. Nearly half of all homicides occurred at someone's home.
- Motor vehicle thefts and attempted thefts increased 6%, compared to 2019 and of all motor vehicles stolen, 40% were taken from someone's home.
- Drug arrests decreased by more than a third, with the largest percentage decrease in the under-18 age group, and the number of drugs seized decreased for nearly all drug types, especially marijuana. The possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana will no longer be illegal in Virginia on July 1.
- Burglary decreased 18% while over half of them took place at night. In 2019, most of the burglaries occurred during the day. Over two-thirds of burglaries occur at someone's home.
Firearms were used in 83% of the homicides in 2020, 50% of robberies and 35% of aggravated assault cases.
Lowest since '89
Richardson noted that in Danville the push downward may not seem so much without putting it into perspective, so he researched the figures and discovered the number of violent crimes in the city was the lowest since 1989, making the 30-year lows of 2020 historic.
"I feel the positive crime results for 2020 in the City of Danville, which was a difficult year across the region and nation, are a result of the many programs and efforts the Danville Police Department has implemented to remove violent offenders while partnering with all aspects of the community to make Danville great by addressing community issues together," Richardson said.
COVID-19 hits county
For Taylor, the pandemic overshadowed the decrease in crime in Pittsylvania County and took its toll on everyone.
"We have one employee that will probably never return to work because she had COVID," Taylor said. "She came down with it on a Thursday, and by Monday she was on a ventilator. She spent four weeks in extensive rehabilitation, and unfortunately I don't think she'll ever return to work.
"For us here, I think it was a sort of 'gotcha' moment. This employee was one of those people that came into work early, stayed late, just loved the job, loved helping people and so it was a real shock, a slap of reality to us."
Now that the restrictions brought on by COVID-19 are being lifted, Taylor said he suspects that whatever detriment to crime the pandemic caused is likely to come to an end, as many cities across the nation are experiencing.
"Unfortunately those numbers may increase in 2021," Taylor said. "The call volume is beginning to increase, and so I expect the crime report for 2021 when it is released will show an uptick in crime, so I guess if COVID helped anything it helped reduce some of our criminal activity, but we'll pay a price for it on the other end."