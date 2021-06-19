COVID-19's benefit: Much lower crime in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Firearms were used in 83% of the homicides in 2020, 50% of robberies and 35% of aggravated assault cases.

Lowest since '89

Richardson noted that in Danville the push downward may not seem so much without putting it into perspective, so he researched the figures and discovered the number of violent crimes in the city was the lowest since 1989, making the 30-year lows of 2020 historic.

"I feel the positive crime results for 2020 in the City of Danville, which was a difficult year across the region and nation, are a result of the many programs and efforts the Danville Police Department has implemented to remove violent offenders while partnering with all aspects of the community to make Danville great by addressing community issues together," Richardson said.

COVID-19 hits county

For Taylor, the pandemic overshadowed the decrease in crime in Pittsylvania County and took its toll on everyone.

"We have one employee that will probably never return to work because she had COVID," Taylor said. "She came down with it on a Thursday, and by Monday she was on a ventilator. She spent four weeks in extensive rehabilitation, and unfortunately I don't think she'll ever return to work.